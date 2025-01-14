Karnataka Minister Hebbalkar, brother MLC Chennaraj injured in major car accident near Kittur

BELAGAVI: Women and Child Development Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar was seriously injured in a road accident on Tuesday at 5 am in Ambadgatti village near Kittur. Her brother, MLC Chennaraj Hattiholi, sustained a head injury in the same accident.

The minister and her brother were travelling back to Belagavi from Bengaluru in her official Toyota Innova SUV.

The driver lost control of the car and crashed the speeding vehicle into a tree. According to sources, the car first hit the edge of a lorry on the National Highway before skidding onto the service road and colliding with a tree.

The car was severely damaged in the accident. Hebbalkar and Chennaraj were seated in the back, while her gunman was in the front seat who along with the driver sustained minor injuries.

Following the accident, the minister and her brother were rushed to Vijaya Hospital in Belagavi.