Karnataka state contractors warn of protests, give ministers seven days to act

BENGALURU: The Karnataka State Contractors’ Association has expressed displeasure over the delay in clearing pending bills, and alleged irregularities in awarding contracts. They warned ministers of resorting to protests if the issues are not resolved within seven days. The association has written to seven ministers in the Siddaramaiah cabinet, including DCM DK Shivakumar and RDRP Minister Priyank Kharge.

Association president Jagannath Shegji said bills worth Rs 32,000 crore are pending, and seniority is not taken into consideration while releasing dues. Instead, departments are clearing bills of those recommended by MLAs, he alleged. Work tenders are also given to those recommended by MLAs and if this continues, they would be left with no option but to protest. MLAs from all parties and ministers are involved, and they can release the names, he said.