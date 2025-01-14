Karnataka state contractors warn of protests, give ministers seven days to act

BENGALURU: The Karnataka State Contractors’ Association has expressed displeasure over the delay in clearing pending bills, and alleged irregularities in awarding contracts. They warned ministers of resorting to protests if the issues are not resolved within seven days. The association has written to seven ministers in the Siddaramaiah cabinet, including DCM DK Shivakumar and RDRP Minister Priyank Kharge.
Association president Jagannath Shegji said bills worth Rs 32,000 crore are pending, and seniority is not taken into consideration while releasing dues. Instead, departments are clearing bills of those recommended by MLAs, he alleged. Work tenders are also given to those recommended by MLAs and if this continues, they would be left with no option but to protest. MLAs from all parties and ministers are involved, and they can release the names, he said.
Shegji said they have given ministers seven days’ time to take action. If they fail, the association would take it up with CM Siddaramaiah and AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge, he added.
In its letter, the association stated that issues related to the departments and pending bills were brought to the ministers’ notice, but no action was taken. Department officers informed the association that bills were cleared as per the lists given by ministers, ignoring seniority, the letter stated. “You are aware of the protests launched by the association against the previous government. If you fail to call the meeting and address issues within seven days of receiving this letter, we will be forced to take it up with the CM and also launch protests,” the letter stated.
Leader of Opposition in the Council Chalavadi Narayanswamy said contractors have written to seven ministers expressing their concerns, and are being forced to resort to protests. He urged the government to release their pending bills.
The association’s letter indicates the way in which the Congress government is governing the state. The government is facing a 60-per cent commission charge, and contractors are not talking about it openly as their bills are pending, he said.