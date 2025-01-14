KMF partners with Chai Point to help set record at Kumbh Mela

Karnataka Milk Federation will supply Goodlife tetra pack milk to Chai Point. KMF supplies milk and other items to the company in Bengaluru. Shivaswamy signed the partnership agreement Chai Point Founder CEO Amuleek Singh Bijral.

“This is the first time we are participating in a religious mela to supply milk. Every cup of tea sold will be made using KMF milk. This will also help us in our brand building exercise and reinforce Karnataka Milk Federation’s presence in North India. This time, we are supplying milk only for tea... there would be more in coming times,” he said.

Apart from selling tea, Chai Point stores will also offer various Nandini products including sweets, milkshakes and other items at the ongoing Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj.