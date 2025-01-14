Tax devolution: Karnataka won’t tolerate bias any longer, says CM Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah slammed BJP Karnataka leaders for not talking against alleged injustice to the state in devolution of taxes.
“I deliberately waited a couple of days, hoping BJP Karnataka’s leaders would muster the courage to speak up for Kannadigas. But what have they done? Instead of fighting for our rightful share, they are busy singing praises of Modi for this grand betrayal of Karnataka! Is this their idea of leadership-bowing to Delhi while Karnataka is robbed of its dues?” the CM said.
In a statement issued on Monday, Siddaramaiah said that the NDA government’s betrayal of Karnataka continues. “Of the Rs 1,73,030 crore allocated to states, Karnataka has been given a mere Rs 6,310 crore — a shocking drop from previous installments. This injustice mocks every hardworking Kannadiga,” the CM said.
“Why should Karnataka, contributing Rs 4.5 lakh crore annually to the national exchequer, receive only Rs 45,000 crore in tax share and Rs 15,000 crore in grants a mere 13 paise for every rupee we contribute?” the CM questioned.
Questioning the Union Government if Karnataka is being punished for excelling in governance, GST growth and development, the CM said that “corruption-ridden states like Uttar Pradesh (Rs 31,039 crore), Bihar (Rs 17,403 crore), Madhya Pradesh (Rs 13,582 crore), and Rajasthan (Rs 10,426 crore) are showered with funds.”
Siddaramaiah said the BJP leaders in Karnataka are silent and their silence is a betrayal of Karnataka’s people and their aspirations. “Karnataka will not tolerate this bias any longer. We call upon every Kannadiga, cutting across caste, religion, and politics, to rise against this discrimination. Let’s fight for what is rightfully ours!” the CM added.