Tax devolution: Karnataka won’t tolerate bias any longer, says CM Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah slammed BJP Karnataka leaders for not talking against alleged injustice to the state in devolution of taxes.

“I deliberately waited a couple of days, hoping BJP Karnataka’s leaders would muster the courage to speak up for Kannadigas. But what have they done? Instead of fighting for our rightful share, they are busy singing praises of Modi for this grand betrayal of Karnataka! Is this their idea of leadership-bowing to Delhi while Karnataka is robbed of its dues?” the CM said.