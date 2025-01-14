Varur gears up for inauguration of 405-ft tall 'Sumeru Hills

Several lodges in Hubballi and Dharwad have been booked for the devotees coming from different parts of the country. The last day of the event will conclude with the head anointing the statue of Lord Parshwanath at the Varur shrine.

The head of the shrine, Aharya Shri Gunadharanandi Maharaj, said that it will be one of the most unique Jain festivals in recent times.

“Nearly 250 Nirwan Swamijis and nuns have arrived at the shrine. Several VIPs, including the chief ministers of different states, are expected to attend the event. Programs, including virtual shows on the life history of Lord Parshwanath, Mastakabhisheka visuals through laser lighting, interfaith meetings, and cultural programs by renowned dancers and artists, are on the cards,” Gunadharanandi Swamiji told The New Indian Express.