Varur gears up for inauguration of 405-ft tall 'Sumeru Hills

HUBBALLI: The Navagraha Jain Shrine in Varur village near Hubballi is bustling with activity as a mega event, expected to draw lakhs of devotees from all over India, is all set to kick off on January 15. The 11-day festival, known as Panchakalyana Mahotsava, is held in Jain tradition to dedicate a new structure or temple.
At Varur, the construction of a 405-foot tall replica of Sumeru Hills has been completed, and preparations for its inauguration are in full swing. Road connectivity, power, parking, accommodation, and other works are being undertaken.
Several lodges in Hubballi and Dharwad have been booked for the devotees coming from different parts of the country. The last day of the event will conclude with the head anointing the statue of Lord Parshwanath at the Varur shrine.
The head of the shrine, Aharya Shri Gunadharanandi Maharaj, said that it will be one of the most unique Jain festivals in recent times.
“Nearly 250 Nirwan Swamijis and nuns have arrived at the shrine. Several VIPs, including the chief ministers of different states, are expected to attend the event. Programs, including virtual shows on the life history of Lord Parshwanath, Mastakabhisheka visuals through laser lighting, interfaith meetings, and cultural programs by renowned dancers and artists, are on the cards,” Gunadharanandi Swamiji told The New Indian Express.
The Varur shrine is famous as Navagraha Teertha, where statues of nine Jain Gods have been erected. The tallest statue, that of Lord Parshwanath, stands at a height of 120 feet, and preparations for creating a scaffolding to conduct the ritual are underway.
“The Sumeru Hills will be the newest landmark of Hubballi and Dharwad. On Republic Day, the National Flag will be hoisted on top of the hills. The event will also showcase nearly 1,000 havan kunds, which is being done for the first time. The local administration has been helpful in creating infrastructure, security, lighting, and other arrangements,” the Swamiji added.