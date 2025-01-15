BBMP 1533 helpline for swift animal welfare action

BENGALURU: In the light of the recent incident in Chamarajpet, where miscreants severely injured cows by cutting their udders, sparking widespread outrage, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike(BBMP) animal husbandry department has taken steps to resolve animal welfare issues promptly through the 1533 helpline, said Special Commissioner Suralkar Vikas Kishore.
Following the incident on Sunday, concerned citizens and activists have been reaching out via WhatsApp, Facebook groups, personal phone calls to assistant directors, and emails to raise queries and report issues related to animal welfare. They are urging the municipality to take swift action. “The helpline now features more detailed categories and has expanded its scope of service.
Apart from common complaints like animal birth control, anti-rabies vaccination requests and dog bite management, we are now offering assistance with animal feeding, harassment and cruelty, controlling animal breeding and helping with licensing matters,” said Kishore.
Citizens can reach out to the Palike by calling the 1533 helpline, submitting requests through the official app, or logging into the Bangalore One City One mobile app. Once the request is logged, veterinary inspectors and anti-cruelty officers are sent to the location to address the issue. Each request is assigned a response time. To improve citizen experience, the department encouraged the public to fully utilise the helpline for more efficient and timely assistance, he added.