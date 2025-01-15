BBMP 1533 helpline for swift animal welfare action

BENGALURU: In the light of the recent incident in Chamarajpet, where miscreants severely injured cows by cutting their udders, sparking widespread outrage, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike(BBMP) animal husbandry department has taken steps to resolve animal welfare issues promptly through the 1533 helpline, said Special Commissioner Suralkar Vikas Kishore.

Following the incident on Sunday, concerned citizens and activists have been reaching out via WhatsApp, Facebook groups, personal phone calls to assistant directors, and emails to raise queries and report issues related to animal welfare. They are urging the municipality to take swift action. “The helpline now features more detailed categories and has expanded its scope of service.