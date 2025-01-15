BJP workers try to throw cow dung at minster’s house

MYSURU: Demanding stringent action against miscreants who had slashed the udders of three cows in Bengaluru recently, BJP leaders and workers held a protest in front of Animal Husbandry Minister K Venkatesh’s residence at Sharadadevi Nagar on Tuesday.
The BJP workers, led by MLA TS Srivatsa, gathered near the minister’s residence as part of ‘Black Sankranti’ to protest against the heinous incident and shouted slogans against minister Venkatesh.
The workers, who had brought cow dung with them, tried to throw it at the residence of the minister. But the police prevented the protesters from throwing cow dung and detained them. The protesters were ferried to DAR Grounds where they were released.
BJP city president L Nagendra said the heinous crime against cows has hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus who consider cows as gods.
“It is a sadistic act which cannot be done by a single person. The police have arrested a person and are trying to close the case. We suspect that there is a gang that is deliberately trying to hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus. We demand that the government direct the police to trace the gang and arrest them,” he said.
Stating that the Congress government is not showing any urgency to arrest the miscreants like the way they displayed in arresting BJP MLC C T Ravi, Nagendra said Congress leaders are busy fighting among themselves for the CM’s seat and are involved in dinner politics.
“The Congress government is the most corrupt which is involved in MUDA, MCC and other scams. As Lokayukta comes under the government, there has been no action against Congress leaders involved in crimes. The law and order system in the state has completely collapsed,” he said.
MLA Srivatsa said cows have been worshipped by Hindus for centuries.