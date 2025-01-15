Development works in Bengaluru face halt as contractors threaten strike over Rs 3,850 crore pending bills

Kumar said after their protest in the past, partial payments were made in July 2023. “When they started to clear the dues for the works done in 2021, BBMP withheld 25 per cent of the total amount,” he said. He claimed that the withheld amount is to the tune of Rs 1,350 crore, which includes the amount withheld for the works done with the state government grants as well.

A contractor said only when there was a protest, the BBMP and the government took up the issue seriously and cleared the pending dues. He added that it will be inevitable for them to go on a strike as they have borrowed huge loans for the works from banks and money lenders and they cannot stretch it any further.