Kadusonnapanahalli lake gets facelift

BENGALURU: To mitigate flooding in upstream catchment areas and rejuvenate Kadusonnapanahalli Lake, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has cleared encroachment and debris under its ‘Shubra Bengaluru’ initiative, utilising a Rs 4.02 crore grant.

The lake spanning 14 acres and 35 guntas in Kadusonnapanahalli village, is part of the Hebbal-Nagawara lake network connected to the South Pennar River. Handed over to BBMP by Bengaluru Zilla Panchayat to BBMP in 2020, the lake was previously filled with debris, leading to flooding in upstream areas. “These issues have been addressed and the lake is back to life,” said an official.