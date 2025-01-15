Karnataka govt says UGC rules on VC appointment blow to federal structure

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government has strongly opposed the provisions related to the appointment of vice-chancellors in the draft University Grants Commission (UGC) Regulation-2025.

Demanding that the Union government withdraw the draft guidelines, Higher Education Minister Dr M C Sudhakar has written to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, stating that the provisions related to VC appointments are a “blow to the federal structure” and undermine the legitimate role that state governments play in improving higher education.