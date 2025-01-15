Man behind India’s cryogenic engine takes the helm at ISRO

BENGALURU: Dr V Narayanan, Distinguished Scientist (Apex Grade), took charge as the new Chairman of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Secretary, Department of Space, and Chairman, Space Commission, late on Monday.

ISRO’s social media handle shared the details of Dr Narayanan taking over from S Somanath in the early hours of Tuesday. The change at the helm of India’s premier space agency happened in Thiruvananthapuram, and the new chief is yet to take charge at the Bengaluru office. “He is scheduled to visit the Bengaluru office on Wednesday, soon after which he will be heading to Delhi for a series of meetings,” ISRO officials said.

Narayanan is known as the rocket and spacecraft propulsion expert, who joined ISRO in 1984, and carries 40 years of work experience in the research organisation. Since January 2018, he was the director of Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC) headquartered in Valiamala, Thiruvananthapuram, with a unit in Bengaluru.

As LPSC Director, he played a crucial role in the development of liquid, semi-cryogenic and cryogenic propulsion stages for launch vehicles, chemical and electric propulsion systems for satellites, control systems for launch vehicles and transducer development for propulsion system health monitoring.