Man behind India’s cryogenic engine takes the helm at ISRO

BENGALURU: Dr V Narayanan, Distinguished Scientist (Apex Grade), took charge as the new Chairman of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Secretary, Department of Space, and Chairman, Space Commission, late on Monday.
ISRO’s social media handle shared the details of Dr Narayanan taking over from S Somanath in the early hours of Tuesday. The change at the helm of India’s premier space agency happened in Thiruvananthapuram, and the new chief is yet to take charge at the Bengaluru office. “He is scheduled to visit the Bengaluru office on Wednesday, soon after which he will be heading to Delhi for a series of meetings,” ISRO officials said.
Narayanan is known as the rocket and spacecraft propulsion expert, who joined ISRO in 1984, and carries 40 years of work experience in the research organisation. Since January 2018, he was the director of Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC) headquartered in Valiamala, Thiruvananthapuram, with a unit in Bengaluru.
As LPSC Director, he played a crucial role in the development of liquid, semi-cryogenic and cryogenic propulsion stages for launch vehicles, chemical and electric propulsion systems for satellites, control systems for launch vehicles and transducer development for propulsion system health monitoring.
Narayanan helped boost various ISRO launchers
Under his leadership, LPSC delivered 226 liquid propulsion systems and control power plants for launch vehicles and satellites of ISRO.
The development of cryogenic propulsion systems put India among six countries with this capability and ensured self-reliance in launch vehicles. He was also the chairman of LPSC-ISRO Propulsion Complex (IPrC) Coordination Committee, chairman of Project Management Council-Space Transportation System (PMC-STS), and the National Level Human Rated Certification Board (HRCB) of Gaganyaan programme. Holding various chairs, he guided the teams in operational and development activities of launching various ISRO vehicles.
When India was denied cryogenic technology for GSLV Mk-ll vehicle, Narayanan designed the engine systems, developed necessary software tools, contributed for establishing the necessary infrastructure/test facilities, qualification and completion of Cryogenic Upper Stage (CUS) and made it operational.
As project director for C25 Cryogenic Project of LVM3 vehicle, he successfully developed the C25 Cryogenic Stage powered by a 20-tonne thrust engine and played a vital role in successfully launching LVM3 vehicle in its maiden attempt, making the stage operational. His M.Tech thesis and PhD work at IIT Kharagpur were employed in the cryogenic propulsion systems development, ISRO said.
Narayanan completed his M.Tech in Cryogenic Engineering and PhD in Aerospace Engineering, and bagged the silver medal for first rank in the M.Tech programme. He was honoured with the Distinguished Alumni Award in 2018 and Life Fellowship Award 2023 by IIT Kharagpur.
Narayanan started his career with TI Diamond Chain Limited, Madras Rubber Factory, BHEL in Trichy and in Ranipet for one-and-a-half years before joining ISRO in 1984 — beginning a journey to be promoted to the highest level as Distinguished Scientist (APEX Scale).