No confusion over CM leadership: Industries Minister MB Patil

Patil said he met the CM to wish him on Sankranti, and they did not discuss any political issues. There are no differences between Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi over Belagavi district politics, and all of them together built the party office in the district, the minister said, responding to a question.

Patil said they have never opposed the caste census report and have only made it clear that injustice should not be done to any community. The minister said they are not aware of the details of the caste census report.

He will continue to work as the industries minister and is not aspiring for the Congress state chief’s post, he said and added that in politics, “he is ambitious, but not overambitious”.