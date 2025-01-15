No confusion over CM leadership: Industries Minister MB Patil

BENGALURU: Industries Minister MB Patil on Tuesday said there is no confusion in the Congress over the Chief Minister’s post and Siddaramaiah is doing good work as the CM.
Speaking to the media after meeting the CM in Bengaluru, the minister said there is no confusion or problem with the leadership issue, the appointment of a new KPCC president, or the caste census report, as all those decisions will be taken by the party high command. The minister said AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala had made it clear during the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting on Monday.
Patil said he met the CM to wish him on Sankranti, and they did not discuss any political issues. There are no differences between Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi over Belagavi district politics, and all of them together built the party office in the district, the minister said, responding to a question.
Patil said they have never opposed the caste census report and have only made it clear that injustice should not be done to any community. The minister said they are not aware of the details of the caste census report.
He will continue to work as the industries minister and is not aspiring for the Congress state chief’s post, he said and added that in politics, “he is ambitious, but not overambitious”.