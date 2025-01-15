Panchamsalis launch another campaign for MBC tag

BAGALKOTE/BENGALURU: The Panchamsali community has intensified its efforts to secure the more backward class (MBC) category tag, with the Kudala Sangama Panchamsali Peeta launching the Pratigya Kranti (oath revolution) campaign on Tuesday.
After nearly four years of struggle, the community is now committed to spreading their cause across approximately 12,000 villages where Panchamsalis live. The campaign kicked off with pontiff Jayamrutyunjaya Swami leading an oath-taking ceremony for over a hundred followers. Despite opposition from some leaders of other backward communities, who argue that protests alone cannot secure MBC status, the campaign vowed to press ahead.
Speaking to TNIE, the pontiff emphasised his plans to visit the villages and consult with the local populace. The campaign is a culmination of a long-standing struggle that gained momentum after a violent police crackdown on Panchamsali protesters in Belagavi last December. Following this, the Panchamsali swami called on leaders from Panchamsalis, Deeksha Gowda and Malegowdas to reignite the cause and demand the official recognition of the community under the 2A MBC category. The swami urged members to carry the fight to villages throughout the state.
However, former backward classes commission chairman CS Dwarakanath pointed out that as technically Panchamasalis are agriculturists, they cannot be given reservation either legally or constitutionally under the 2A, which is meant for artisanal communities.
Community leaders will now march from village to village, urging people to take a solemn pledge -- Pratigya. This campaign aims to foster unity and determination to strengthen the community’s fight for reservation.
It can be noted that the meeting with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, originally scheduled for December, was delayed. Congress leaders BR Patil and Vijayanand Kashappanavar, who had worked to facilitate the discussion, confirmed that the meeting had been postponed by four weeks.
Meanwhile, the pontiff stated that another meeting of Panchamasali leaders will take place on February 12 at Kudalasangama, where further plans for the campaign will be outlined.