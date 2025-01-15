Panchamsalis launch another campaign for MBC tag

However, former backward classes commission chairman CS Dwarakanath pointed out that as technically Panchamasalis are agriculturists, they cannot be given reservation either legally or constitutionally under the 2A, which is meant for artisanal communities.

Community leaders will now march from village to village, urging people to take a solemn pledge -- Pratigya. This campaign aims to foster unity and determination to strengthen the community’s fight for reservation.

It can be noted that the meeting with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, originally scheduled for December, was delayed. Congress leaders BR Patil and Vijayanand Kashappanavar, who had worked to facilitate the discussion, confirmed that the meeting had been postponed by four weeks.

Meanwhile, the pontiff stated that another meeting of Panchamasali leaders will take place on February 12 at Kudalasangama, where further plans for the campaign will be outlined.