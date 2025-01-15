Senior leaders meet DKS over factionalism in Congress

Shivakumar asked the group how he could continue as the state president while engaging in factionalism. He emphasised the hard work he had put into building the party from the ground up, contrasting it with the previous leadership’s efforts. “When I was in Tihar Jail in 2022, Sonia Gandhi told me, ‘Don’t lose heart, strengthen the party’,” he recalled, as well as his efforts in leading the party to victory in the 2023 elections.

Shivakumar also spoke of other battles, like shielding Gujarat Congress MLAs during AICC general secretary Ahmed Patel’s election to the Rajya Sabha, and how the NDA-BJP had allegedly used the IT and ED against him. Despite the accusations, Shivakumar assured the group that the Congress leadership, specifically Sonia Gandhi, knew the full extent of his sacrifices and work in election victories. He recalled how, in spite of his best efforts to protect Congress MLAs, they were later poached by the BJP.

On their concerns over rising factionalism, Shivakumar reassured them that he and other leaders are committed to keeping the party united, despite the internal challenges.