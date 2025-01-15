Work near KR Circle leaves hawkers in distress

BENGALURU: The ongoing sewage pipeline work by Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) on Dr BR Ambedkar Road, near KR Circle, is causing severe problems for pedestrians, motorists and local businesses. With construction in full swing, pedestrians are now forced to walk on the road, risking their lives.

The stretch between KR Circle and Mysore Bank Circle houses educational institutions, city civil and sessions court and other government offices, where thousands of students, advocates and public flock every day. The narrow road, with soil and concrete pipes dumped along the roadside, clouds of dust, and worsening traffic congestion forcing vehicles on to one side, poses a serious risk to both pedestrians and drivers on the stretch.