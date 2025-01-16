Absence of ramps, handrails... Kids with special needs get short shrift in Karnataka govt schools

BENGALURU: Even as the last census highlighted that Karnataka has more than 3.30 lakh specially abled children aged 5-19, government data revealed that only 86,674 children with special needs—50,543 boys and 36,131 girls—are enrolled in government schools across the state.

Experts said while the number of children with special needs must have increased, government efforts to include them in schools and prevent dropouts are nowhere to be seen and even when efforts are made, they are not uniform and fair towards all districts.

Between 2017-18 and 2022-23, the education department did not use Rs 137.95 crore (12%) of its funds, intended for the distribution of motorised vehicles. On the other hand, CSR funds for special education schools were heavily concentrated only in Bengaluru, with Rs 207.65 crore granted to just seven institutions between 2017 and 2022, sources from the department told TNIE.

While the Supreme Court has advocated for the inclusion of children with special needs and for training teachers to teach them, several parents said many children with a disability are still being denied admission to mainstream schools. Experts and parents of children with disabilities lamented that the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPwD) are just confined to paper.

Development Educationist Prof Niranjanaradhya questioned why the government was not implementing strict plans to extend support beyond Bengaluru. “The government starts in Bengaluru to show the progress, but does not even complete it here, let alone reach other districts. What is even the purpose of holding assembly sessions in Belagavi, meant to address the gaps in other districts, when the government continues to neglect them?” he argued.