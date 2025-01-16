Ballari residents name link road after former deputy commissioner SS Nakul

BALLARI: Residents of Ballari city have decided to show their appreciation for former deputy commissioner SS Nakul by naming a link road after him in Kappagallu area. Nakul, who is presently working for the Union government, is remembered as one of the best DCs the district has got. He was Ballari DC for more than two years, from 2020 to 2022.

Nakul’s kind and friendly interaction with the public, response to the people when they apprised him of their problems, and especially his work during the Covid-19 pandemic has made him a local hero. A couple even named their baby after him, grateful for the treatment they got when they contracted Covid.

Often, the public fears IAS officers because of their position and busy schedules, but if officials respond well to their issues, they try to remember the good work done and show their gratitude, say residents. Naming the major link road to the city as SS Nakul Marg is a measure of their appreciation and respect for him.

Nagendra Reddy, a resident of Kappagallu, said the former DC will not be forgotten due to his working style, interaction with public and officials, and development of Ballari city. Usually, IAS officers are reserved and have limited interaction with the people, he said.

“We got permission from the corporation and installed the signboard. Such IAS officials are needed everywhere.

Earlier when he was working as ZP CEO, he had got his wife admitted for delivery at the government hospital, which was a big motivation for others,” he said.