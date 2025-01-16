BCom, CA test timing clash, Bengaluru City University defers exams indefinitely

BENGALURU: In a chaotic turn of events, Bengaluru City University (BCU) first postponed its undergraduate first-semester examination from 9.30am to 2pm on January 16, only to announce another last-minute postponement without specifying a new date.

The abrupt changes left thousands of students, especially those appearing for the Chartered Accountancy (CA) foundation exams, grappling with stress and confusion.

The university issued its first notification at 4.30pm Wednesday, informing students and principals about the timing change. This created a direct clash with the CA foundation exam, also scheduled for 2pm on January 16.

Later in the evening, Bengaluru City University issued another announcement, postponing the exams indefinitely, without providing a new date, citing “unavoidable reasons”.

In this regard, a BCom student who is concurrently preparing for the CA exams, had approached former education minister S Suresh Kumar, after receiving the unexpected notification from the university on Wednesday, just hours before the exam. It informed her of the schedule change without providing any explanation, and only cited ‘unavoidable reasons’.

Suresh Kumar then contacted Higher Education Minister Dr MC Sudhakar and requested him to look into the matter.

Students had previously too raised concerns about overlapping exam schedules between the BCU and CA exams.

Despite the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) releasing its exam timetable in September, Bengaluru City University published its own schedule on December 13, which clashed with the CA exams.