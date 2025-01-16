BDA gears up to auction 80 villas of Hunnigere housing project

BENGALURU: Buoyed by the good response received during a recent auction of a sample of its costliest houses built, the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) has now decided to go in for an auction of 80 of its villas at its Hunnigere housing project. Located in the Dasanapura Hobli between Tumakuru Road and Magadi Road, the project has 322 villas.

The project comprises 172 4BHKs and 150 3BHKs and was supposed to be up for sale six months ago. The process has finally commenced.

A top BDA official told TNIE, “We recently obtained the Occupancy Certificate as well as the Commencement Certificate for the Hunnigere project. After that, we wanted to assess the demand for these villas and conducted a small e-auction for just three 4BHKs and 3 BHKs.

The highest bid for the 4BHK was Rs 1.35 crore, while the maximum bid for the 3BHK was Rs 1.14 crore. The results are heartening and above our expectations. We have now decided to fix these figures as the cost for the villas.”

The BDA will shortly auction 80 more villas, of which 50 will be 4BHK.

“The proposal has been sent to the BDA commissioner and his consent is awaited. They will not be auctioned in one go but in phases,” he said. The easy access to prime roads like Tumakuru Road as well as Magadi Road is the biggest plus for these houses.

Another official said that EV charging facility in the parking space for all houses, dual pipeline system, recreation centre with swimming pool, badminton court, primary health centre, two restaurants and a creche are among its special features.

Kanminike mela again

The day-long ‘Flat Mela’ by the BDA at its Kanminike housing project on December 14 last year proved to be a big hit with 180 houses of 2BHK and 3BHK dimensions sold on the spot. “We will be organising another mela on Saturday due to public demand, and the terrific response that we received,” the official added. A total of 1369 flats are available for sale here, with the 2BHK flats priced between Rs 25 lakh and Rs 30 lakh depending on the dimensions, while the 3BHK flats are priced between Rs 40 lakh and Rs 64 lakh.