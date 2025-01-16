BJP MP Lahar Singh Siroya hits out at Rahul Gandhi’s remark

BENGALURU: BJP MP Lahar Singh Siroya hit out at Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi for his remark that the Congress is the “fighting Indian state”. “Rahul Gandhi has come back from his foreign holiday and has said that @INCIndia is fighting the Indian state.

We should thank him for confirming the suspicion. So far we thought only Naxalites were fighting the Indian state. By saying what Rahul Gandhi has said today, he has indirectly made every Congress worker a Naxalite or a Maoist or an Urban Naxal,” the BJP MP from Karnataka stated on X.

He said, “If the Congress is fighting the Indian state then, shouldn’t all Congress state governments, whatever are left, be dismissed? How can they continue in government and fight the Indian state?”

Siroya said surrendered Naxals were treated like VIPs in the Karnataka CM’s office recently. They have to use Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s “generous” Naxal package to bring them back to the mainstream, he said.