High command must act, clear the air over KPCC chief: Congress leaders

MYSURU: Amid the growing demand to appoint a full-fledged KPCC chief, presently held by Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, Congress leaders have appealed to the party high command to clear the air and avoid damage to the party’s image during the local bodies’ elections.

Acknowledging that uncertainties in the party are causing damage to the image of the Congress-led state government, KPCC working president and Narasimharaja MLA Tanveer Sait stressed that the party high command must resolve these issues immediately.

“It’s true that there are uncertainties on three issues -- power sharing, the KPCC president’s post and cabinet reshuffle. The high command should resolve these matters as soon as possible. PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi has brought these issues to the notice of the high command and I too agree with his views.

It’s up to the high command to decide who should be the KPCC president. Though it is not proper to suggest names for the posts, when Jarkiholi was made the KPCC working president, the opinion of MLAs was not heard. The KPCC chief’s appointment must be decided in the same manner.

We just have to accept the leader whom the high command selects,” he told reporters here on Wednesday. Stating that the government is because of the party, not vice versa, Sait said the government should do what the party had promised to the people during the elections.

He, however, clarified that he is not in the race for the KPCC president’s post as he has no strength to handle such a big responsibility.

In a similar vein, Social Welfare Minister Dr H C Mahadevappa said there is no power tussle between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and DCM DK Shivakumar, and as for the KPCC president’s post, the high command should take a decision. “The government is stable and will complete its term.

Siddaramaiah is leading the government effectively and there are no discussions on a change of leadership. He will continue as the chief minister. Neither the CM’s chair is vacant, nor is it shaking, as claimed by opposition parties. There is no race for the CM’s post. When there is no race, there is no question of a list of aspirants. Discussions on the CM’s post in the present situation are irrelevant,” he said.