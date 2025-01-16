Karnataka Examinations Authority activates portal for online registration

BENGALURU: In response to the revision of NEET PG 2024 eligibility criteria, the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has activated its online registration portal, enabling eligible candidates to apply and pay the necessary fees.

This move follows the reduction of the minimum eligibility percentile to the 15th percentile for general, SC, ST, and OBC candidates, as announced by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), New Delhi.

KEA has set the registration deadline for 11 am on January 18. All eligible candidates are instructed to complete their application process within this timeframe, said KEA Executive Director H Prasanna on Wednesday.

Candidates who meet the eligibility requirements will be allowed to participate in the mop-up round for seat allotment. Those who have not yet registered but meet the eligibility criteria are advised to proceed with their registration.

For further details on the educational qualifications and eligibility criteria, candidates can visit the official KEA website. Candidates must also attend document verification at the KEA office between January 16 and January 18.