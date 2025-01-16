KEA announces CET, other exam dates

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has announced the dates for the Common Entrance Test (CET) and four other major professional entrance exams.

The CET for professional courses, including engineering and veterinary sciences, will take place on 16th and 17th of April, with applications open from 23rd of January to 21st of February. The Kannada Language Test for Horanadu and Gadinadu Kannadiga candidates is scheduled for 18th April.

For the first time, all professional entrance exam dates have been announced simultaneously, ensuring clarity and coordination across departments. Unlike previous years, candidates are not required to upload documents online.

CET 2025 Schedule:

16th April - Physics (10.30 am) and Chemistry (2.30 pm)

17th April - Mathematics (10.30 am) and Biology (2.30 pm)

18th April - Kannada Language Test for Horanadu and Gadinadu Kannadiga candidates

CET scores will also be utilised for admissions to courses such as Yoga and Naturopathy, B-Pharm, Pharm-D, Agricultural Science, and BSc (Nursing).

This year, a single application form will cover all courses, including medical, dental, Ayush, architecture, BPT, BPO, and allied health sciences. Candidates must register online and pay the application fee.

Applicants must log in using their own mobile number, with a one-time password (OTP) sent for authentication. Each mobile number can only be used for one registration.