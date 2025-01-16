Minister Priyank Kharge must clear pending bills first, says HD Kumaraswamy

BENGALURU: Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Wednesday said RDPR and IT-BT Minister Priyank Kharge should first settle the pending bills of KEONICS vendors “instead of making empty statements”. The vendors have written to the PM seeking his intervention to get the pending bills released as they are in dire straits.

“Everyone knows the inner workings of this government. Contractors should boldly demand their due payments. They are not beggars. Many small-scale contractors have pledged family assets to complete projects and are now on the verge of losing everything,” he said, responding to a question on the delay in clearing pending bills of contractors and vendors.

Hitting out at Priyank, Kumaraswamy said he should stop making excuses and, instead of blaming the previous government, settle the pending dues. He advised contractors to stay united.

“Understand this clearly. Refuse to work for a year; let them bring contractors from neighbouring states. Let’s see who completes the work. Anyway, they aren’t awarding projects. You are merely asking for money already owed to you,” he said.

Priyank blames BJP

In a joint statement, Minister Priyank Kharge and KEONICS chairman Sharath Bache Gowda stated that the previous BJP government and former CMs BS Yediyurappa and Basavaraj Bommai, and former minister CN Ashwanth Narayan are directly responsible for the delay in clearing of vendors’ bills.