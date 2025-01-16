Minister Satish Jarkiholi indirectly stakes claim for KPCC post

BENGALURU: In a major political development, PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi, frontrunner for the KPCC president’s post, held a lengthy discussion with AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala late on Tuesday evening and convinced the latter of the need to appoint a full-fledged chief for the state unit.

“There was an official resolution with AICC General Secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal’s note that after the 2024 LS polls, the KPCC president’s post should be changed. Now, six months have passed and there is confusion within the party whether DCM DK Shivakumar will continue in the post or not. This has become the talking point. I suggested to Surjewala to put an end to this confusion,” Satish told reporters on Wednesday.

“I also told Surjewala that a new president should be appointed as soon as possible. I also said that if the current president is to be continued that should be made clear too,” he added. He suggested that the opinion of all the 140 MLAs of the party should be considered while appointing a new KPCC president. There was talk about some 50 MLAs supporting Satish as an AHINDA leader, next only to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, and expecting him to become the state party president.

Satish has often said he wants to lead the party in the 2028 assembly polls and claims to have discussed with the party higher-ups the party’s organisation and the mistakes to be rectified if any. Soon after meeting Surjewala, he met Siddaramaiah and apprised him of the developments.

“After January 25, Surjewala will discuss the issue with Siddaramaiah and eventually both CM and DCM will decide on appointing the new president,” Satish said. Satish is likely to visit New Delhi on January 27 and 28 on the pretext of inspecting the construction of the new Karnataka Bhavan. He would then seal the deal with the party’s high command, sources said. “I have not asked the high command to make me KPCC president. However, I told Surjewala that the state party unit needs a full-fledged president,” Satish said. But, he said many AHINDA MLAs want him to be the president which is quite natural.

“I discussed the issue of party organisation, the post of KPCC president and my opinion on those. I have said the KPCC president’s post should be given to those who are popular, who can fetch votes for the party and have the ability to organise the party. I explained it to the Karnataka in-charge too,” he said. “Our discussion was transparent and whatever we discussed, Surjewala will reach out to the high command,” he added.

In New Delhi, Siddaramaiah said that the high command’s decision is final.