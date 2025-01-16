Narayanan takes charge at ISRO’s Bengaluru office

BENGALURU: V Narayanan, Distinguished Scientist (Apex Grade), who assumed charge as Secretary, Department of Space, Chairman, Space Commission, and Chairman, ISRO, took official charge at the Bengaluru office, which is also the headquarters of the organisation, on Wednesday.

He had officially taken charge from S Somanath on January 13, 2025, in Thiruvananthapuram.

Soon after, the man behind India’s cryogenic engine wasted no time in getting to work. He held a meeting with the programme directors to take stock of the present situation of the projects. He held a meeting with the former chairperson and also addressed the ISRO community through live streaming.

“Soon after, he left to Delhi for meetings with the ministry,” sources in the ISRO chairman office said. Narayanan is known as the rocket and spacecraft propulsion expert, who joined ISRO in 1984, and carries 40 years of work experience in the research organisation. Since January 2018, he was the director of

Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre headquartered in Valiamala, Thiruvananthapuram, with a unit in Bengaluru.