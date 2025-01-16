No fisherman assaulted, sailor was abducted, freed, says Indian Navy

KARWAR: The Indian Navy has rubbished media reports of its sailors assaulting fishermen who were allegedly agitating against two Navy personnel, whose vehicle collided with a fisherman’s scooter. It alleged that a sailor was abducted in a four-wheeler, and rescued by his fellow colleagues who gave chase. Now, Uttara Kannada district police is planning to write to naval higher-ups regarding the incident, involving fishermen and staff of INS Kadamba.

The accident at Mudga, near Karwar, on Sunday involved two Naval staff on a bike who rammed Srinivas (50) on his scooter. Both parties sustained minor injuries. The sailors helped the injured fisherman, but things took a turn for the worse and the matter reached Karwar Rural Police.

The sailors lodged a complaint, saying a group of civilians had gathered and there was a scuffle. “The sailors ensured the injured civilian received timely medical treatment. They escorted him to Pikle’s Nursing Home in Karwar... But shortly after the accident, 4-5 civilians gathered and despite the sailors’ efforts to de-escalate the situation, a minor scuffle ensued,” read the complaint, a copy of which is available with TNIE.

“We left the scene, but the civilians pursued us and demanded an additional Rs 50,000 in compensation. My friend was then coerced into a four-wheeler and taken towards Amdalli. He managed to share his live location with friends, who intercepted the vehicle and rescued him,” said Yogesh Kumar, the complainant.