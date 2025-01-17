Fast-track immigration now at Kempegowda International Airport

BENGALURU: A major initiative towards making international travel seamless for Indians and OCI card holders departing from Bengaluru and six other airports in the country, was launched by Union Home Minister Amit Shah virtually from Ahmedabad on Thursday.

Passengers from Terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport can bypass immigration counters and pass through e-gates if they register themselves on an online portal under the Ministry of Home Affairs, said a source from airport operator, Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL).

The ‘Fast Track Immigration – Trusted Traveller Programme’ (FTI- TTP) is operational at Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Cochin, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata and Ahmedabad airports, said a PIB release. It was launched last year in New Delhi from Terminal 3 of Indira Gandhi International Airport.

The airport source said the initiative was similar to DigiYatra at Bengaluru airport. Those flying abroad should register for FTI-TTP on the online portal: https://ftittp.mha.gov.in. “If prior registration is done, the flyer can bypass immigration counters and get clearance through e-gates. This will make the process much faster,” she added.

The PIB release said, “Its objective is to provide world-class immigration facilities to travellers, making international travel seamless and secure. Initially, the facility will be free for Indian citizens and OCI card holders. Biometric data is captured either at the Foreigners Regional Registration Office or while passing through the airport.”

Registered travellers can scan their boarding pass at the e-gate and follow it up by scanning their passports. “At the arrival and departure points, the passenger’s biometrics will be authenticated at the e-gates, which will automatically open, and immigration clearance will be deemed granted,” the release explained.

This initiative is part of Viksit Bharat @2047 vision. The programme will cover 21 major airports across the country.