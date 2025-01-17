Karnataka govt to seek speedy trial on palace grounds ownership

BENGALURU: The state government will seek early disposal of the original suit filed in 1997 regarding the ownership of palace grounds. As the government wants to get the matter settled before the Transferable Development Rights (TDR) issue is finalised, the state cabinet on Thursday decided to appeal to the Supreme Court to take up the case at the earliest for disposal.

Speaking to reporters, Law Minister HK Patil said unless the original case is disposed of, TDR cannot be issued.

The state government has issued notice to the Mysuru Wadiyar family seeking a response to their construction of buildings at palace grounds as it will attract contempt of court.

The Supreme Court had ordered in 2001 to maintain the status quo regarding palace grounds, but the Mysuru royal family constructed permanent structures on 2 lakh sqmt, which is a violation of the court order. “We had issued notice on January 9 seeking their explanation and to remove the structures within 15 days,’’ he said. “We are also planning to file a contempt petition before the court.”

Patil said in another case, the Supreme Court in its 2014 order fixed Rs 2,83,500 per sqmt for Ballari Road and Rs 2,04,000 per sqmt for Jayamahal Road, which comes to Rs 3,011 crore for the Mysuru royal family.