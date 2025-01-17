National basketball championship from January 17 at Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Over 250 players from various states will participate in the Fourth Senior 3x3 National Basketball Championship that commences on Friday under the aegis of the Basketball Federation of India, and ends on January 19, at Sree Kanteerava Stadium.

President of Karnataka Olympic Association Dr K Govindaraj, who is also president of FIBA Asia, said this is the first time the 3x3 national basketball championship is being held in Bengaluru.

He told the media on Thursday, “There will be 56 teams (30 men and 26 women) from across India, including teams from Railways in men’s and women’s sections, and Services in men’s sections.”

Govindaraj, also Political Secretary to the CM, said, “The city’s growing reputation as a sports destination attracts international players and teams, elevating the standard of basketball in India. We are not only promoting basketball but nurturig athletes and strengthening the basketball ecosystem in the country.”