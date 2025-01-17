US consulate in Bengaluru: Congress slams BJP for taking credit

BENGALURU: Rural Development and Panchayat Raj and IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge has slammed BJP leaders for taking credit for the US government’s decision to open its consulate in Bengaluru.

The decision to establish consulates is made by respective governments based on the economic significance of a city, not on the whims or personal preferences of BJP MPs or the external affairs minister, Kharge said. “I am confident that Mr. @DrSJaishankar, who served the nation as an officer for 38 years across various regimes (mostly under Congress governments), would agree with this. Bengaluru has always been the natural choice for a US consulate, given its thriving ecosystem for investments and trade that mutually benefits the US and India,” Kharge posted on X.

The minister said BJP MPs should stop misleading people. While the consulate will be opened soon, it will be only to service Americans and it will take a while before they start processing Visa from here, he stated. BJP MP Tejasvi Surya had earlier stated that setting up the US consulate in Bengaluru was made possible only because of PM Narendra Modi’s and EAM Dr S Jaishankar’s efforts.

Surya on Wednesday posted a video with the foreign minister welcoming the decision on the US consulate. “Bengaluru having a US consulate will benefit lakhs of students from the city. The city is the country’s IT capital and home to many multinational companies. The consulate will boost commerce and trade between the two countries and smoothen travel for businessmen and entrepreneurs. I thank the Modi government for promoting the interests of Bengaluru at every given opportunity and fulfilling a long-pending request,” he stated.