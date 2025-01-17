US consulate in Bengaluru: Congress slams BJP for taking credit
BENGALURU: Rural Development and Panchayat Raj and IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge has slammed BJP leaders for taking credit for the US government’s decision to open its consulate in Bengaluru.
The decision to establish consulates is made by respective governments based on the economic significance of a city, not on the whims or personal preferences of BJP MPs or the external affairs minister, Kharge said. “I am confident that Mr. @DrSJaishankar, who served the nation as an officer for 38 years across various regimes (mostly under Congress governments), would agree with this. Bengaluru has always been the natural choice for a US consulate, given its thriving ecosystem for investments and trade that mutually benefits the US and India,” Kharge posted on X.
The minister said BJP MPs should stop misleading people. While the consulate will be opened soon, it will be only to service Americans and it will take a while before they start processing Visa from here, he stated. BJP MP Tejasvi Surya had earlier stated that setting up the US consulate in Bengaluru was made possible only because of PM Narendra Modi’s and EAM Dr S Jaishankar’s efforts.
Surya on Wednesday posted a video with the foreign minister welcoming the decision on the US consulate. “Bengaluru having a US consulate will benefit lakhs of students from the city. The city is the country’s IT capital and home to many multinational companies. The consulate will boost commerce and trade between the two countries and smoothen travel for businessmen and entrepreneurs. I thank the Modi government for promoting the interests of Bengaluru at every given opportunity and fulfilling a long-pending request,” he stated.
It was proposed by me: HDK
A statement issued by Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy’s office stated that the idea for a US consulate in Bengaluru was proposed by Kumaraswamy in 2006.
“Bengaluru has long been recognised as a global hub for innovation and technology. It was only natural that the city, with its immense economic and cultural potential, should have a US consulate. From the very beginning, I believed that this was not just an aspiration but a necessity for fostering deeper ties between India and the United States,” he stated.
HDK meets EAM, thanks him for cooperation
Bengaluru: Ahead of the US Consulate opening in Bengaluru on Friday (January 17), Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries HD Kumaraswamy on Thursday met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in New Delhi to express his gratitude on behalf of the people of Karnataka.
“Bengaluru, renowned globally as a hub for technology and innovation, has achieved a historic milestone with the establishment of the US Consulate. This significant development not only marks the beginning of a new chapter for Bengaluru but is also a victory for the tireless efforts of many leaders who worked persistently to make this dream a reality,” Kumaraswamy said. Kumaraswamy discussed with Jaishankar the efforts he made to establish the consulate in Bengaluru since 2006.