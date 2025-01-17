Wine shop owner killed in accidental gunshot incident in Madikeri

MADIKERI: A man was killed in an accidental gunshot incident at Cherambane in Madikeri taluk in the wee hours of Thursday. The victim has been identified as Ponnachettira M Chengappa (49), the owner of a wine shop in the village.

As confirmed by police sources, Chengappa closed his wine shop and waited for the milk van by the roadside. Chengappa carried a single barrel gun with him for self protection.

As he had closed the shop, he kept the gun on his scooter and went to pick milk from the milk van. After picking up the milk, he came back to the scooter and opened the seat to keep the milk packet.

However, the trigger of the gun was was pulled accidently when he opened the seat of the two wheeler and the bullet hit Chengappa in his waist killing him on the spot.

The incident had a few eye-witnesses even as the act was recorded in the CCTV placed outside a shop. Later, the body was shifted to the District Hospital in Madikeri for post-mortem. SP K Ramarajan confirmed that it was a case of accidental fire.