24k quintals of jowar worth Rs 6 crore found worm-infested in Karnataka's Ballari

BENGALURU: Nearly 24,000 quintals of jowar worth Rs 6 crore stored in the godown of the Karnataka State Warehousing Corporation (KSWC) in Ballari was found unfit for consumption. However, this worm-infested jowar was supplied to fair price shops in and around Ballari district.

This came to light when Upa Lokayukta Justice B Veerappa visited the godown of Unit-2 of KSWC on Friday.

In all, 48,000 bags of jowar, each weighing 50kg, were found worm-infested.

When Justice Veerappa, accompanied by deputy registrar Aravind NV and others questioned, Sharavathi, manager of the Ballari unit of the KSWC, and Sakina, deputy director of Food and Civil Supplies, said they obtained a certificate from the Food Corporation of India (FCI) on March 29, 2024, that “jowar is fit” for consumption. Jowar was sent to Haveri and other districts for distribution through fair price shops.

The Upa Lokayukta told the officials that it was not fit even for animals to consume. In all, 48,000 bags of jowar were wasted because of negligence on the part of the officials concerned, he said. Upset by Justice Veerappa’s confrontation, Sharavathi asked him to provide a photo linking to GPS for confirmation of his visit to the godown.

Enraged by her conduct, Justice Veerappa told the media that the manager sought proof of his visit. “This shows they have reached a stage of even questioning us,” he said.

“This is unfortunate. The minister concerned has to take action against the officials,” he said. He said jowar was procured using taxpayers’ money and it should not be wasted this way. “We will definitely take action under the Karnataka Lokayukta Act”, he said.