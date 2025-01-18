ED attaches 142 assets worth Rs 300 crore in case against Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU: The Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Bengaluru, has provisionally attached 142 immovable properties with a market value of about Rs 300 crore under the provisions of the PMLA, 2002, in connection with a case against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and others.

The attached properties are in the names of individuals working as real estate businessmen and agents, according to a statement issued by the ED.

The ED launched an investigation on the basis of an FIR registered by Lokayukta Police, Mysuru, under various Sections of IPC, 1860, and the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, against Siddaramaiah and others. The Lokayukta Police are investigating the MUDA sites allotment case against Siddaramaiah and others.

It is alleged that Siddaramaiah used his political influence to get 14 compensation sites in the name of his wife BM Parvathi in lieu of 3 acres and 16 guntas of land acquired by MUDA. The land was acquired by MUDA for Rs 3,24,700. The compensation in the form of 14 sites at a posh locality is said to be worth Rs 56 crore. Former MUDA commissioner DB Natesh played an important role in the alleged illegal allotment of sites to Parvathi.