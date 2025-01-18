Law & order in Karnataka: BJP demands all-party meet

BENGALURU: After a series of daylight dacoity cases were reported in Bidar and Mangaluru, BJP leaders demanded the state government to convene an all-party meeting to discuss ways to maintain law and order in the state. Senior BJP leader and MLC, N Ravikumar urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to take immediate action by organised the meeting.

In a press statement, Ravikumar questioned how the accused managed to escape through toll gates, calling it a lapse on the part of the Home Minister and state government. “Why didn’t the government take action or block toll gates? The Congress-led government has completely failed here, Innocent people are being assaulted while the CM is busy attending dinner parties,’’ he alleged.

“There is no safety and security in the state. The government must call an all-party meeting to discuss this alarming situation,’’ he demanded.

Shootout on NH-50 after gang intercepted

Vijayapura: Vijayapura police intercepted a gang of inter-state robbers, leading to a shootout in the early hours near NH-50 on the outskirts of the city on Friday.

On Friday morning, the Vijayapura police busted a group of inter-state robbers near NH-50 on the outskirts of the city, resulting in a dramatic shootout. The incident began with an attack on the residence of Santosh in Jainapur Nagar, where the robbers looted valuables and left Santosh injured. He was admitted to the district hospital.

The Superintendent of Police (SP) Laxman Nimbaragi formed a special team to track the culprits. Acting on a tip-off, the police discovered that the gang had camped near Vijayapura.

Early in the morning, they spotted gang members moving on a bike near a toll plaza. When the police approached, the robbers abandoned their vehicle and fled into nearby fields.

During the chase, the cops, led by Gol Gumbaz CPI Mallaiah Mathapati and PSI Ghori fired five rounds to apprehend them. Despite the firing, four members escaped under the cover of darkness.