Man shoots wife to death, kills self after consuming poison in Karnataka

MANGALURU: Ramachandra Gowda, a resident of Nellur Kemraje in Sullia allegedly shot his wife to death during a fight at home.
54-year-old Gowda who was in an inebriated state also died by suicide after consuming acid.
According to a complaint filed by Prashanth, the accused's son, his father was an alcoholic and used to fight with his grandparents and mother.
On January 17, around 11.30 pm, Ramachandra who was drunk started a fight with his wife Vinoda. She was inside the kitchen in their under-construction residence.
When Prashanth tried to stop their fight, the accused took the gun and aimed at him. However, Vinoda tried to protect Prashanth and got hit on her chest.
She died on the spot and Ramachandra who was hurt by seeing his wife dead, consumed acid used in a rubber plantation.
Recently, the locals had managed to deposit the gun in a local police station due to frequent fights in the family. Vinoda had requested the police and brought the gun home just three days ago.
Sullia police have booked a case.
(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)