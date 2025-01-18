Man shoots wife to death, kills self after consuming poison in Karnataka

MANGALURU: Ramachandra Gowda, a resident of Nellur Kemraje in Sullia allegedly shot his wife to death during a fight at home.

54-year-old Gowda who was in an inebriated state also died by suicide after consuming acid.

According to a complaint filed by Prashanth, the accused's son, his father was an alcoholic and used to fight with his grandparents and mother.

On January 17, around 11.30 pm, Ramachandra who was drunk started a fight with his wife Vinoda. She was inside the kitchen in their under-construction residence.