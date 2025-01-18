Preliminary CID probe reveals Ravi using abusive language against Hebbalkar?

BENGALURU: Preliminary investigations by the CID in the sexual harassment case filed by Women and Child Welfare Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar against BJP MLC CT Ravi has reportedly revealed that the latter allegedly used abusive language against her.

After the minister filed a complaint in this regard, Ravi, the Legislative Council member, had denied using abusive language against her. The CID sleuths then obtained a four-hour video recording of the Belagavi session from the Department of Personnel and Administration Reforms (DPAR) and sent it for forensic examination.

In the video, Ravi is heard using an inappropriate word seven times, sources said. The CID sleuths are said to have approached Ravi to give his voice samples to which he has reportedly refused. The sleuths have moved court to direct Ravi to give his voice samples to match the audio evidence.

It may be recalled that the issue came up during a verbal altercation between Laxmi and Ravi on December 19, the last day of the winter session in Belagavi.

No forensic tests done: Ravi

Ravi alleged that there was no inquiry conducted nor any forensic tests carried out into the derogatory remarks allegedly made by him against Laxmi. “This has been done purposely,” he said, further questioning if the police inquiry had been honest.

Ravi said the FSL test was not done and no inquiry was conducted. This news was planted with some intention. Some people are trying to take a shortcut to save themselves from embarrassment, he added.