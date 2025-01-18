Seven-year-old boy with special needs found dead in Bengaluru lake

BENGALURU: A seven-year-old boy with special needs, who went missing from his Gempark Layout residence in Sarjapur in Bengaluru Rural district on Thursday afternoon, was found dead in a nearby lake around 11.30 am on Friday.

Elvin D’Souza was riding his cycle outside his house around 2.30 pm on Thursday. His mother was with him, but she went inside the house as a washing machine technician had come for repair. When she came out around 3 pm, she could not find her son. She and her mother started searching for him in the locality. As he was not found, his father filed a missing complaint in Sarjapur police station.

The police checked the CCTV footage of where he was last seen in the vicinity, near Pushpam Lush County Recreational Area in Gudigattanahalli, which was close by to his house. He was seen near a water tank till 2.44 pm. Later he could not be sighted. The boy’s pictures were also circulated on social media in an effort to trace him, asking public to contact his parents if they found the boy.

The Sarjapura police, who have registered a case of unnatural death, are checking if there was any foul play behind the death. Further investigations are on.