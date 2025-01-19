Delayed salaries force Karnataka employees to pay extra loan interest; seek government intervention

BENGALURU: A section of employees from a few government departments are not getting salaries on time for various reasons. For no fault of theirs, those who have taken loans from the Karnataka Government Insurance Department (KGID), or have to pay their monthly contributions to KGID policy, have ended up paying ‘’penalty interest” for delays in their payments. Now they have approached senior authorities in the state government to rectify levying more interest for delayed payments.

Government employees of a few departments in some districts, including Zilla and Taluk Panchayat, Health, Education , Women and Child Welfare and Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, have not been receiving salaries on time. In many cases, it is delayed by days, in many others by months. This issue has been continuing over several years.

The government-sanctioned posts are 7.7 lakh, of which around 5.4 lakh posts are filled. The shortage has resulted in the government depending on a large number of contract employees, especially guest lecturers, pourakarmikas and others, who too are not getting salaries on time.