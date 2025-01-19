Karnataka-born MP Chandra Arya enters race for Canada PM post

BENGALURU/TUMAKURU : If the affection for mother tongue Kannada runs in his blood, his love for Canada has etched in his heart and mind. Chandra Arya, a Canadian MP running for the Canada prime minister’s post, hails from Karnataka. In 2022, he had made all Kannadigas proud by speaking in Kannada in the House of Commons of Canada.

Born in Dwaralu village in Sira taluk of Tumakuru district, Arya keeps visiting his hometown. His relative and Sira MLA TB Jayachandra said, “Arya has not forgotten his roots. He has kept in touch with his friends and relatives. If he becomes Canada PM, that would be a proud moment for Kannadigas and all Indians. Such a development could also help Karnataka and India on the policy front.”

The three-time Nepean MP, who migrated to Canada in 2006 with his wife and young son, aims to make that country a USD 5 trillion economy if voted to power. On Saturday, he claimed to have submitted a $50,000 compliance deposit to the Liberal Party for the leadership contest (PM post). “We have received more than 1,000 endorsements (well above the required 300) from across Canada.

Additionally, we have secured over 200 endorsements from three different provinces (exceeding the requirement of 100 endorsements per province),” he posted on X. Even as Canadian PM Justin Trudeau stepped down in the first week of January, Arya was the first to announce that he would be running for the top post.

“We will criminalise the glorification and display of support to terrorists, extremism and terrorist organizations. Canada needs a modern national law enforcement agency, with extensive powers and with a 21st-century mandate to safeguard national security and protect us from extremism, cyber crime, bio threats, and foreign interference.