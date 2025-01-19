Karnataka-born MP Chandra Arya enters race for Canada PM post

BENGALURU/TUMAKURU : If the affection for mother tongue Kannada runs in his blood, his love for Canada has etched in his heart and mind. Chandra Arya, a Canadian MP running for the Canada prime minister’s post, hails from Karnataka. In 2022, he had made all Kannadigas proud by speaking in Kannada in the House of Commons of Canada.
Born in Dwaralu village in Sira taluk of Tumakuru district, Arya keeps visiting his hometown. His relative and Sira MLA TB Jayachandra said, “Arya has not forgotten his roots. He has kept in touch with his friends and relatives. If he becomes Canada PM, that would be a proud moment for Kannadigas and all Indians. Such a development could also help Karnataka and India on the policy front.”
The three-time Nepean MP, who migrated to Canada in 2006 with his wife and young son, aims to make that country a USD 5 trillion economy if voted to power. On Saturday, he claimed to have submitted a $50,000 compliance deposit to the Liberal Party for the leadership contest (PM post). “We have received more than 1,000 endorsements (well above the required 300) from across Canada.
Additionally, we have secured over 200 endorsements from three different provinces (exceeding the requirement of 100 endorsements per province),” he posted on X. Even as Canadian PM Justin Trudeau stepped down in the first week of January, Arya was the first to announce that he would be running for the top post.
“We will criminalise the glorification and display of support to terrorists, extremism and terrorist organizations. Canada needs a modern national law enforcement agency, with extensive powers and with a 21st-century mandate to safeguard national security and protect us from extremism, cyber crime, bio threats, and foreign interference.
Scientists, engineers, and industry professionals will lead the way in crafting fact-based policies to grow our economy and tackle climate change effectively. Activist-driven policies, like the consumer carbon pricing mechanism, will be let go,” he posted on X.
He apparently fights for pro-Hindu sentiments, as he condemned the depiction of deity Kaali smoking and holding a rainbow flag in a movie, made by Leena Manimekalai, with the same name sometime back. Chandra’s father Govindaiah, who now lives in Bengaluru, worked as a commercial tax officer, a job that involved transfers, that helped Chandra acclimatise to new places and situations and make new friends.
He obtained an MBA from Kousali Institute of Management Studies, Dharwad (Karnataka University).
Migrating to Canada, he worked as an engineer, then in a financial institution funding small industry and as an entrepreneur owning a manufacturing company. He was an Investment adviser in a bank before entering politics.