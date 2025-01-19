Karnataka minister calls BJP state chief Vijayendra 'baccha'; Union minister Joshi slams remark

BELAGAVI: Despite the BJP top brass warning party leaders to exercise restraint in public, Gokak MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi has done it again, hitting out at state party president B Y Vijayendra, calling the latter a ‘baccha’ (child), who is not fit to head the state unit.

Addressing media persons in Gokak on Saturday, Jarkiholi claimed that there were rifts in the BJP only regarding the state chief, but all leaders were united on strengthening the party in the state.

Responding to the recent statement by Vijayendra that party leaders should “hold their tongues” while speaking about former CM B S Yediyurappa, Jarkiholi said, “Yediyurappa is still our leader and I never spoke disrespectfully about him, so far.’’

Intensifying his attack on Vijayendra, he said, “You should first stop lying. I will come to the Shikaripura constituency and start my campaign right in front of your house. You fix the date for it. I will not get my supporters, or my gunman, and come alone. Just wait and see. I will begin my tour from your place.’’

Jarkiholi said he has the power to make Vijayendra stop going around in the state. “I can’t stoop any lower to indulge in politics like you. I don’t have respect for Vijayendra, but I have respect for the party state president’s post. The party leadership should replace him,’’ he demanded.

Remark disrespectful, says Joshi

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi has slammed BJP leader Ramesh Jarkiholi for calling party state president BY Vijayendra a ‘baccha’ (child), a term often used to demean someone as inexperienced or immature. Joshi condemned Jarkiholi’s comments, calling them utterly disrespectful.

“It is completely wrong for a legislator to speak in such a manner. Vijayendra was appointed as state president by the national president of the party, and that decision should be respected by all. No one should forget this,” he added.