Woman, associates arrested for honey trapping, blackmailing contractor

BENGALURU: The Byadarahalli police on Saturday arrested a woman who had absconded after honey-trapping and blackmailing a city-based civil contractor. The police had earlier arrested her associates in connection with the case.

The arrested accused have been identified as Nayana and her associates Mohan, Jayaraj, Santhosh, and Ajay.

The police said that the gang of five, including the woman, targeted victims randomly by calling and luring them. They contacted the 52-year-old contractor, Nayana, by talking over the phone and inviting him to a location for date.

When the victim arrived, she took him to her location and the other members of the gang barged into the house, claiming to be police officers, and caught the victim in a compromising position. The accused then clicked pictures and recorded videos of duo for blackmailing the victim.

They extorted gold valuables worth Rs 5 lakh and transferred Rs 26,000 online from the contractor. They also took Nayana along with them, pretending to arrest her, and fled the scene, the police said.

The police further added that initially, the contractor was too scared to file a complaint. However, he later realised it was a trap and approached the police. Based on his complaint, the police tracked down the gang and arrested them. Further investigations are underway.