Animal cruelty shock in Uttara Kannada: Pregnant cow mutilated and stolen for meat

SALKOD(UTTARA KANNADA DISTRICT): Close on the heels of the slashing of udders of three cows in Bengaluru, another incident of animal cruelty has been reported from Honnavar taluk in Uttara Kannada district.
Miscreants have allegedly mutilated a pregnant cow and taken its meat for consumption in Salkod village, Honnavar taluk.
According to a complaint registered with the Honnavar police, the cow belonged to Krishna Achari of Salkod. The cow was grazing in the fields on Saturday but did not return in the evening. On Sunday morning, when Achari went in search of the cow, he found its remains. To his horror, the unborn calf had also been removed from the mother cow.
According to local residents, cases of cattle lifting have been on the rise in Honnavar taluk. Initially, it was believed that a leopard was killing the cattle. “But Sunday’s incident has confirmed that cows are being stolen for meat,” said a resident, who sought police protection for their cattle.
Meanwhile, Kumta-Honnavar MLA Dinakar Shetty visited Salkod and lashed out at Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara for the repeated attacks on cows.
“It is because of the casual attitude and cowardice of Siddaramaiah and Parameshwara that such incidents are happening,” he said.
“Immediately after the Bengaluru incident, Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan went to the spot and compensated the owner... but it is not about money... it is about faith,” he added. Meanwhile, residents who gathered at the spot in large numbers said they are scared to send their cattle for grazing.