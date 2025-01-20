Animal cruelty shock in Uttara Kannada: Pregnant cow mutilated and stolen for meat

SALKOD(UTTARA KANNADA DISTRICT): Close on the heels of the slashing of udders of three cows in Bengaluru, another incident of animal cruelty has been reported from Honnavar taluk in Uttara Kannada district.

Miscreants have allegedly mutilated a pregnant cow and taken its meat for consumption in Salkod village, Honnavar taluk.

According to a complaint registered with the Honnavar police, the cow belonged to Krishna Achari of Salkod. The cow was grazing in the fields on Saturday but did not return in the evening. On Sunday morning, when Achari went in search of the cow, he found its remains. To his horror, the unborn calf had also been removed from the mother cow.