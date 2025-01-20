BBMP proposes Rs 15,000 crore traffic decongestion plan with elevated corridors, double-deckers, and underpasses

BENGALURU: While the 46-km Tunnel Road project has drawn flak from experts, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has proposed over a dozen projects, such as elevated corridors, double-deckers and underpasses, costing a whopping Rs 15,000 crore.

The proposed projects cover 124.7km and the civic authority, in its Comprehensive Traffic Management Plan, states that they will decongest city roads.

A senior BBMP engineer from the projects division said that according to the feasibility report prepared by New Delhi-based Altinok Consulting Engineering Inc., there are 11 elevated projects and among them, five alone cost around Rs 10,000 crore.

“Yeshwanthpur (Mathikere cross)-IISc-Mehkri Circle-Jayamahal-St John’s Church Road-Ulsoor Lake-Old Madras Road-KR Puram elevated corridor covers 27km; the Nagawara Junction-Ramakrishna Hegde Nagar Junction-Sampigehalli-Thirumenahalli-Bellahalli Junction-Bagalur main road elevated corridor covers 15km; an additional link road to KIA is an elevated corridor from ORR-Hennur Main Road Junction to Bagalur Jn; a 15-km elevated corridor from Marenahalli Main Road-Ragigudda-7th Main Jn-Kanakapura Main Road till Thalaghattapura NICE Road via Pipeline road, and a 10.5-km elevated corridor from Swami Vivekananda Metro Station to Silk Board Junction on Hosur Road, via Indiranagar-Domlur-Madiwala, have been proposed. The five long-distance elevated corridors alone would cost Rs 9,400 crore,” said the engineer.