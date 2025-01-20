BBMP proposes Rs 15,000 crore traffic decongestion plan with elevated corridors, double-deckers, and underpasses

BENGALURU: While the 46-km Tunnel Road project has drawn flak from experts, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has proposed over a dozen projects, such as elevated corridors, double-deckers and underpasses, costing a whopping Rs 15,000 crore.
The proposed projects cover 124.7km and the civic authority, in its Comprehensive Traffic Management Plan, states that they will decongest city roads.
A senior BBMP engineer from the projects division said that according to the feasibility report prepared by New Delhi-based Altinok Consulting Engineering Inc., there are 11 elevated projects and among them, five alone cost around Rs 10,000 crore.
“Yeshwanthpur (Mathikere cross)-IISc-Mehkri Circle-Jayamahal-St John’s Church Road-Ulsoor Lake-Old Madras Road-KR Puram elevated corridor covers 27km; the Nagawara Junction-Ramakrishna Hegde Nagar Junction-Sampigehalli-Thirumenahalli-Bellahalli Junction-Bagalur main road elevated corridor covers 15km; an additional link road to KIA is an elevated corridor from ORR-Hennur Main Road Junction to Bagalur Jn; a 15-km elevated corridor from Marenahalli Main Road-Ragigudda-7th Main Jn-Kanakapura Main Road till Thalaghattapura NICE Road via Pipeline road, and a 10.5-km elevated corridor from Swami Vivekananda Metro Station to Silk Board Junction on Hosur Road, via Indiranagar-Domlur-Madiwala, have been proposed. The five long-distance elevated corridors alone would cost Rs 9,400 crore,” said the engineer.
State budget to include grants
A senior BBMP engineer added that big-ticket projects like the double-decker elevated corridor with a Metro line from Hosahalli to Kadabagere Cross along Magadi Road, covering 13km, will cost Rs 1,560 crore.
The Palike has proposed another double decker corridor in collaboration with Indian Railways, conn ecting BEL Road intersection to the rear of Yeshwanthpur Railway Station via Mohan Kumar Road. The 2.2-km project would cost Rs 294 crore.
BBMP has also proposed short-distance elevated corridor projects, flyovers and underpasses for easing traffic. The upcoming state budget is likely to include grants for the elevated corridor projects, double-decker and underpass projects.
The other projects
Madhava Mudaliar Road (Tannery Road) to Nagawara Junction, 5.5km at Rs 660 crore
4-km elevated corridor from Yelahanka New Town to KIA
Rs 480-crore elevated corridor from West of Chord Road to Outer Ring Road via Pipeline Road (Nandini Layout)
0.9km underpass at Konanakunte Cross, from Kanakapura to Banashankari
0.8km proposed flyover at Adyar Raghuvanahalli, Kanakapura
Road-Ananda Bhavan
Continuation of Ananda Rao Circle flyover up to KR Circle towards Nrupatunga Road