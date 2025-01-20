Cyber fraudsters use fake gift mobiles to steal Rs 2.8 crore from techie in Whitefield

BENGALURU: After the ‘dubious parcel at Customs’ scam and ‘digital arrest’ scare, cyber fraudsters have come up a new trick to reach your money: a gift of a free mobile or tablet which gladdens the receiver. This one is delivered to the doorstep from unknown people, claiming they are from banks.

Beware, it’s only a Trojan horse from cyber fraudsters. The mobile is likely be cloned, and once the receiver inserts a SIM card, all banking details and OTPs are shared with the con gang. One such case was registered with Whitefield CEN police station, of a techie losing Rs 2.8 crore.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Whitefield) Shivakumar Gunare said this new type of cyber scam was recently reported in the city, after a fraudster posing as a private bank representative sent a mobile phone as a gift to the software engineer.