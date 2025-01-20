Harsh realities for caregivers: Lack of dormitory facilities at government hospitals across Karnataka

The recent death of a 35-year-old man in the courtyard of Cheluvamba Hospital in Mysuru, has brought to light the harsh realities faced by caregivers accompanying patients. While some hospitals across Karnataka do have a dormitory for patient attendants, others don’t, forcing them to rest and sleep in the open in the hospital premises.

At places where dormitories are available, patient attendants are asked to pay a nominal fee of Rs 30 per day or more, depending on the facilities offered. However, there are some who cannot afford even the bare minimum fee and urge the government to make the dormitory facility free for the poor.

BENGALURU

Caregivers not aware of dorm facility

When his mother, aged over 60, suffered a stroke, Shiva (name changed) rushed her to Victoria Hospital. She was wheeled into the ICU and no one was allowed to stay with her. As it was an emergency, Shiva hadn’t taken anything to keep himself warm, and spent the night braving the chilly weather outside the ICU block.

The next day he paid a nominal fee at the dormitory facility inside the Victoria campus and stayed there. “They collect a nominal fee which varies, based on the bed and accommodation we choose. The majority of patients who come to government hospitals is poor. It would be better if free accommodation is given to patients’ attendants,” Shiva said.