Harsh realities for caregivers: Lack of dormitory facilities at government hospitals across Karnataka

The recent death of a 35-year-old man in the courtyard of Cheluvamba Hospital in Mysuru, has brought to light the harsh realities faced by caregivers accompanying patients. While some hospitals across Karnataka do have a dormitory for patient attendants, others don’t, forcing them to rest and sleep in the open in the hospital premises.
At places where dormitories are available, patient attendants are asked to pay a nominal fee of Rs 30 per day or more, depending on the facilities offered. However, there are some who cannot afford even the bare minimum fee and urge the government to make the dormitory facility free for the poor.
BENGALURU
Caregivers not aware of dorm facility
When his mother, aged over 60, suffered a stroke, Shiva (name changed) rushed her to Victoria Hospital. She was wheeled into the ICU and no one was allowed to stay with her. As it was an emergency, Shiva hadn’t taken anything to keep himself warm, and spent the night braving the chilly weather outside the ICU block.
The next day he paid a nominal fee at the dormitory facility inside the Victoria campus and stayed there. “They collect a nominal fee which varies, based on the bed and accommodation we choose. The majority of patients who come to government hospitals is poor. It would be better if free accommodation is given to patients’ attendants,” Shiva said.
At Victoria Hospital and KC General Hospital, which have heavy inflow of patients from across the state, many patients and attendants sleep outside. Despite the hospitals having dormitory facilities, many are not even aware of it -- some sleep on benches and under trees on the hospital premises so they are immediately available in case of an emergency. Although security guards and police do not allow people to sleep in the open, caretakers return once they leave the scene.
A senior doctor from Victoria Hospital to TNIE, “The government gives most of the treatment for free to the poor. A private trust operates the dormitory facility and charges a nominal fee for maintenance, as they have to hire staffers to keep the facility clean.”
Sharing his views on speculation over the death of a new father sleeping outdoors in Mysuru, as he couldn’t afford Rs 30 for the dormitory, the doctor said, “We don’t know the exact cause of death. What if he had paid Rs 30 or was allowed to stay for free in the dormitory, and had died? We can urge the government to offer dormitories free of cost to the needy.”
MYSURU
Facility available, but many sleep outside
The tragic death of Shivagopalaiah in the courtyard of Cheluvamba Hospital in Mysuru has brought to light the harsh realities faced by caregivers accompanying patients at government hospitals. It has made the public demand better facilities to keep the dignity of caregivers. To prevent further tragedies, authorities in the district suggest it is not just the affordability of these facilities, there are many other challenges faced by impoverished families.
Dr Dakshayani, Dean and Director of MMCRI, said adequate dormitory facilities are available for caregivers and attendants in KR hospital.
“Our dormitory charges are nominal at just Rs 30 per night, and sometimes if they come from very poor backgrounds, even that is not charged. Unfortunately, many attendants opt to sleep outside, often due to fears about their patient’s safety, and to know about the treatment they are undergoing, she said. Meanwhile, security guards deployed at these hospitals say they inform the attendants about the dormitory facility and warn them not to sleep in the open, but many pick fights and return to their spots to sleep when the guards go on their rounds.
KALABURAGI
Land available, but dormitory not yet built
Though Kalaburagi city has a 750-bed hospital attached to Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS), and a nearby Trauma Care Hospital of 100 beds, the government has not yet constructed a dormitory near the hospitals. The government has constructed a shelter with an umbrella-type of roof but no surrounding walls for the use of patients’ attendants, but which can be used only during the day.
Sources told TNIE that about half a century ago, a person had donated 22 guntas of land exclusively for the construction of a dormitory, but sadly, it has been turned into an outdoor toilet and also for throwing garbage.
Medical Superintendent of GIMS Dr Shivakumar admitted that there is no provision of a dormitory at GIMS Hospital, and as per norms, attendants are allowed to stay with the patients only under special circumstances.
National president of All India Government Private Public Sector Pharmacists’ Association BS Desai said Medical Education Minister Dr Sharanaprakash Patil, who hails from Kalaburagi district, has brought many government health institutions to the district, and should make up his mind to construct a dormitory immediately as space is available close to GIMS Hospital.
UDUPI
Attendants struggle, drunkards enter hosp
Sunder, in his 40s, admitted his father Kariya at the district government hospital in Ajjarakad, Udupi, as the latter was suffering from liver disease. At 11pm on January 15, Sunder was trying to sleep in the verandah, but the trouble was mosquito bites. ‘‘I had admitted my father in this hospital about two decades ago, the situation for patients’ attendants is the same as then. There is no dormitory, so all patients’ attendants sleep in the verandah.
Sleep is a distant dream here due to mosquito bites,’’ he said. Jayadevappa from Haveri district, who had admitted his mother for a leg surgery, was one of those sleeping in the verandah. He too rued the lack of a dormitory in the government hospital. Vinay Poojary from Moodbidri, whose father is an in-patient at the hospital, said the ill-health of a family member is already mentally agonizing, now to sleep on the floor in the hospital corridor is a distressing experience.
Another patient’s attendant, Pradeep from Halady, Kundapur taluk, said his sister came to stay with their mother. ‘‘In the district government hospital, there is no dormitory facility even for women attendants. She slept below my mother’s cot. I sleep on the verandah,’’ he said. Further, he said that due to poor security measures, some drunkards also gain entry and sleep in the hospital verandah.
Udupi district surgeon Dr Ashok H told TNIE that the present 120-bed Udupi district government hospital never had a dormitory, though it was proposed in the past. ‘‘In the new 250-bed district government hospital also, there is no provision for dormitories.
However, a proposal has been made to create separate dormitories for male and female attendants of patients in the existing hospital structure, once the new hospital is inaugurated,’’ he said.
KOLAR
Dormitory yet to open, corridor only option
Kolar District SNR Hospital does not have dormitory facility meant for caregivers and attendants. Women attendants are allowed to stay with women and children in the ward, while male attendants are not allowed inside the mother and child hospital. The district administration has constructed a dormitory which is yet to be opened, said district surgeon in charge Dr Mamtha.
In KGF’s 100-bed mother and child hospital, District Surgeon Dr HM Suresh Kumar said that on request, male attendants are allowed to sleep in the corridor after confirming they are patient attendants, and if they are not in a position to pay for private accommodation. They are allowed on the condition that they should leave the place before 6am and come in after 10pm. However, this happens only in exceptional cases, he clarified.
Dr Kumar said two hospital staffers regularly stay at the entrance and monitor the people who stay, and the entrance gate to enter the hospital is locked.
HASSAN
Request for two attendants
The 1000-bed Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences (HIMS) has ‘Hasanamba Dharmachatra’, a dormitory constructed for caretakers and kin of patients. Hasanamba Dharmachatra was constructed by Dr Gururaj Hebbar Charitable Trust, an NGO, in the interest of poor people, and handed it over to HIMS Hospital a couple of years ago. Caretakers can pay Rs 50 per head to stay in the dormitory which has amenities like washrooms and hot water.
According to HIMS Director Rajanna, sincere efforts have been made to provide better service, despite the staff shortage. Around 1,800 patients from Hassan and various parts of Madikeri, Chikkamagaluru, Tumakuru and Chitradurga visit different outpatient departments.
Savitramma, an in-patient in the women’s ward, said it would be better to allow at least two caretakers for each patient inside the hospital. One caretaker cannot provide many services to the patient, she added.
(With inputs from Aknisree Karthik/Bengaluru, Karthik K K/ Mysuru, Ramakrishna Badseshi/Kalaburagi, BR Uday Kumar/Hassan, Prakash Samaga/Udupi and V Velayudham/Kolar)