Mangaluru cops crack Kotekar bank robbery case, arrest three from Tamilnadu

MANGALURU: In a major breakthrough, Mangaluru city police cracked one of the biggest heists of Kotekar co-operative bank within 60 hours and arrested three prime accused said to be part of a notorious gang from Mumbai's Dharavi.

On January 17, between 1pm and 1.20pm, an armed robbery was committed by unknown masked individuals at the Kotekar Vyavasaya Seva Sahakari Sangha (N), K.C. Road, Talapady Branch, under Ullal Police Station limits on the outskirts of Mangaluru on the same day of chief minister Siddaramaiah's visit to the city for a programme.

The culprits had looted valuables, including cash and gold jewellery, worth approximately Rs 4 crores. A case was registered at Ullal Police Station under relevant sections of 126(2),127(7),309(2)(4),351,324(3) rw 3(5) and ARMS Act 3(1), 4(25)1B(b), 27 of IPC, Arms Act, and BNS Act.

Several teams were formed to investigate the case. Through effective field operations, the Mangaluru City Police successfully apprehended three accused from Padmaneri village in Tirunelveli district in Tamil Nadu.