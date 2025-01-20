Metro fare hike may come into effect next week

BENGALURU: The recent announcement by the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) to hike ticket fares by around 43%, which led to severe criticism from commuters, has forced Metro officials to put the decision on hold. As per the original plan, BMRCL was set to announce the ticket fare hike on Saturday, January 18, a day after Metro officials met with stakeholders and committee members. However, no decision was announced until late Saturday evening.

BMRCL sources told TNIE, “So far, no decision has been made by the management to hike the fares. It might be announced in the coming week and will come into immediate effect. The 40-43% hike proposed will be revised as people have criticised the decision.”