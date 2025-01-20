Metro fare hike may come into effect next week

BENGALURU: The recent announcement by the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) to hike ticket fares by around 43%, which led to severe criticism from commuters, has forced Metro officials to put the decision on hold. As per the original plan, BMRCL was set to announce the ticket fare hike on Saturday, January 18, a day after Metro officials met with stakeholders and committee members. However, no decision was announced until late Saturday evening.
BMRCL sources told TNIE, “So far, no decision has been made by the management to hike the fares. It might be announced in the coming week and will come into immediate effect. The 40-43% hike proposed will be revised as people have criticised the decision.”
BMRCL maintained that the fare revision, the first since its operations commenced, is necessary to provide services, maintain stations and trains, offer dedicated coaches for women (unlike BMTC), ensure time-bound services, maintain clean washrooms, and provide special services for senior citizens and people with disabilities. However, citizens remain unconvinced.
“Hiking the fare by 40% and above will pinch our pockets. We do not travel in the Metro sitting, but standing most of the time. We use the Metro because road travel in Bengaluru is a hassle. But the Metro cannot increase the rates when the government is unable to improve its public transport services,” said Puneetha K, a Metro user.
Commuters pointed out that if the ticket fares are hiked, Namma Metro will become the costliest compared to services in Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kochi. Veerain R, another Metro user, said, “Public transport should be affordable. It doesn’t seem like the Metro is in loss or needs money as the number of passengers per day is only rising.”
“Comparing the Metro to bus transport is like comparing apples and oranges. For most, the Metro is not an end-to-end service. The entire monthly budget will be disrupted if the ticket rates are hiked. The state government can stop the Shakti scheme and manage finances instead,” said an agitated Triveni L, a commuter.