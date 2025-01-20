Miscreants attack Kerala businessman; escape with car, cash

MYSURU: Masked men in a car waylaid a Kerala businessman's SUV near Harohalli in Jayapura Hobli, Mysuru taluk, escaping with the vehicle and Rs 1.5 lakh cash.

CCTV cameras captured the scene, and DySP Raghu inspected the area. Jayapura police sub-inspector told TNIE that the gang waylaid the Ford Eco Sport car.

They pushed the businessman, Sufi, and the driver out of the car. They took over the car and escaped with the Rs 1.5 lakh cash in it.

"FIR is been registered," the police said.

This incident follows closely on the heels of similar robbery cases in Bidar and Mangaluru, which remain unsolved.