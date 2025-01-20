Shivamogga man arrested for brutally killing street dog after viral video sparks outrage

SHIVAMOGGA: Shivamogga police arrested a man after a viral video showed a street dog being brutally killed in Kenchanala village of Ripponpete, Hosanagara taluk on January 16. The incident came to light after former MP and animal rights activist Maneka Gandhi was informed of the act and intervened.
According to the complaint filed by Santosh Kumar, Senior Veterinary Officer at Ripponpete Veterinary Hospital, the accused identified as Wazid, allegedly killed the dog by hurling a large stone at its head. After ensuring the dog was dead, Wazid disposed of the body.
A local resident recorded the gruesome act and shared the footage with Maneka Gandhi and the Animal Welfare Board on January 17.
Following this, Gandhi wrote to the Senior Veterinary Officer and SP GK Mithun Kumar, urging them to register a case and take strict action against the accused. She also spoke directly with Ripponpete Police Sub-Inspector and the SP, prompting immediate action. The Ripponpete police registered a case based on the complaint and the video evidence.
Police sources revealed that Wazid allegedly killed the dog out of frustration, claiming it had been attacking his livestock and hens. An FIR has been registered against the accused and further investigation is on.