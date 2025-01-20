Shivamogga man arrested for brutally killing street dog after viral video sparks outrage

A local resident recorded the gruesome act and shared the footage with Maneka Gandhi and the Animal Welfare Board on January 17.

Following this, Gandhi wrote to the Senior Veterinary Officer and SP GK Mithun Kumar, urging them to register a case and take strict action against the accused. She also spoke directly with Ripponpete Police Sub-Inspector and the SP, prompting immediate action. The Ripponpete police registered a case based on the complaint and the video evidence.

Police sources revealed that Wazid allegedly killed the dog out of frustration, claiming it had been attacking his livestock and hens. An FIR has been registered against the accused and further investigation is on.